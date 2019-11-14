Hurricanes-Sabres Sums

Carolina 2 1 1 1—5 Buffalo 1 1 2 0—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Sheary, Rodrigues), 4:26. 2, Carolina, Staal 3 (Edmundson, Pesce), 12:07. 3, Carolina, Aho 9 (Teravainen, Svechnikov), 17:17 (pp). Penalties_Aho, CAR, (slashing), 8:38; Gibbons, CAR, (holding), 14:09; Okposo, BUF, (hooking), 15:38.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Teravainen 5 (Aho, Svechnikov), 0:49. 5, Buffalo, Lazar 1, 15:04. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (high sticking), 7:02.

Third Period_6, Buffalo, Jokiharju 2, 13:35. 7, Carolina, Svechnikov 8 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 16:06 (pp). 8, Buffalo, Larsson 2 (Olofsson, Skinner), 19:19. Penalties_Larsson, BUF, (high sticking), 5:03; Reinhart, BUF, (high sticking), 15:33; Reinhart, BUF, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:06.

Overtime_9, Carolina, Hamilton 9 (Necas), 2:28. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (holding), 1:19; Ristolainen, BUF, (interference), 1:19; Ristolainen, BUF, Misconduct (misconduct), 2:28.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-7-9-3_29. Buffalo 9-10-14_33.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 9-3-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 6-3-2 (29-24).

A_16,603 (19,070). Referees_Francis Charron, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jonny Murray.

