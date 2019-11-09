Hurricanes-Senators Sum

|Carolina
|0
|1
|0—1
|Ottawa
|3
|0
|1—4
First Period_1, Ottawa, Chlapik 1 (Davidsson, Beaudin), 9:34. 2, Ottawa, Namestnikov 6 (White, Ennis), 16:47. 3, Ottawa, Pageau 8 (Paul), 16:51.
Second Period_4, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 10:58 (pp).
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Tkachuk 5 (Duclair, Hainsey), 15:53.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 15-11-13_39. Ottawa 14-7-9_30.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 4.
Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 2-4-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 4-3-1 (39-38).
A_12,276 (18,572). T_2:36.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.
