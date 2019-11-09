Hurricanes-Senators Sums

Carolina 0 1 0—1 Ottawa 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Chlapik 1 (Davidsson, Beaudin), 9:34. 2, Ottawa, Namestnikov 6 (White, Ennis), 16:47. 3, Ottawa, Pageau 8 (Paul), 16:51. Penalties_Staal, CAR, (slashing), 0:09; Chabot, OTT, (slashing), 1:03; DeMelo, OTT, (tripping), 3:33; Dzingel, CAR, Major (fighting), 4:20; Namestnikov, OTT, Major (fighting), 4:20; Foegele, CAR, (slashing), 11:43.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 10:58 (pp). Penalties_Brannstrom, OTT, (tripping), 3:57; Tierney, OTT, (high sticking), 10:15; Foegele, CAR, (tripping), 19:44.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Tkachuk 5 (Duclair, Hainsey), 15:53. Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (cross checking), 18:26.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 15-11-13_39. Ottawa 14-7-9_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 2-4-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 4-3-1 (39-38).

A_12,276 (18,572). T_2:36.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.