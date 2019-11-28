Listen Live Sports

Ibrahimovic statue fenced off as Malmo fans vent fury

November 28, 2019 7:05 am
 
MALMO, Sweden (AP) — A fence has been placed around a statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and security guards have been keeping watch after it was vandalized by Malmo soccer fans furious at the Swedish great for buying a stake in a rival club.

Ibrahimovic riled the fanbase of Malmo, the club where he started his career, by acquiring nearly 25% of Stockholm-based team Hammarby in his first move into soccer ownership.

Some angry Malmo supporters reacted by lighting fires at the base of a golden statue of the 38-year-old striker that was unveiled at his former club’s stadium last month. A discriminatory message was spray-painted in front of the monument, while a toilet seat was placed around one of the statue’s arms and a plastic bag put over its face.

Swedish newspapers reported Thursday that a fence with tarpaulin has been put around the statue and that three cars from a security firm were parked close by. They also reported a property of Ibrahimovic’s in Stockholm has been vandalized, with “Judas” among the things written on his front door.

Ibrahimovic has yet to comment on the reaction.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

