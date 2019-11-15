Listen Live Sports

Idaho plays VMI

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
Idaho (1-2) vs. VMI (0-4)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and VMI look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Thursday. VMI lost 71-56 on the road to Arkansas State, while Idaho came up short in a 65-64 game to UC Davis.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have combined to account for 52 percent of all Vandals points this season.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big Sky teams. The Vandals have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

