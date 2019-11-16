Listen Live Sports

Idaho squares up against Arkansas St.

November 16, 2019 6:30 am
 
Idaho (2-2) vs. Arkansas State (3-1)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and Arkansas State both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad earned a victory this past Friday. Arkansas State earned an 80-67 win at home over UC Davis, while Idaho walked away with a 68-67 win over VMI.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Vandals scoring this season.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Wolves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vandals. Arkansas State has 51 assists on 72 field goals (70.8 percent) across its past three outings while Idaho has assists on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Arkansas State has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

