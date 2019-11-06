Listen Live Sports

Idaho State plays Air Force

Idaho State (0-1) vs. Air Force (0-0)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and Air Force look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 2-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those seven games, the Bengals gave up 86.9 points per game while scoring 74.1 per contest. Air Force went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 65.9 points and allowing 71 per game in the process.

