Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ifanse, Montana State run over Montana 48-14

November 23, 2019 5:28 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead Montana State to a resounding 48-14 win over Montana on Saturday in the 119th Cat-Griz game.

Montana fumbled on its first play and never recovered as MSU scored on its first five possession to jump out to a 31-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

The win was the biggest margin in the rivalry game for the Bobcats (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) since 1966 when they won 38-0. The Grizzlies (9-3, 6-2) scored on consecutive possessions in the first half but that was all they could muster in the game between Top 10 FCS teams.

The Bobcats ran for 382 yards and had 488 total yards. Logan Jones has 19 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown. Flanker Tyrone Marshall ran for another 81 yards on eight carries and one touchdown.

Advertisement

Marcus Knight ran for both touchdowns for Montana and has 21 total touchdowns, which is third in school history.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Bryce Sterk had four tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks, for Montana State.

UP NEXT

The win will most likely move eighth-ranked MSU into a top eight seed for the FCS playoffs, which begin next week. MSU would have a bye and play in two weeks. The Grizzlies, who were ranked No. 3 in both polls, will find out if they’re seeded or if they will play a first-round game next week.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas