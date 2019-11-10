Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Illinois joins list of bowl eligible with huge comeback

November 10, 2019 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Several more teams became bowl eligible this week — none with more flair than Illinois.

The Illini beat Michigan State 37-34 after trailing 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 at the start of the fourth. It’s the first time Illinois has been bowl eligible since 2014, and it was the biggest comeback in school history. Coach Lovie Smith’s team upset Wisconsin last month, and that was the start of a four-game winning streak that is still going.

There are 53 teams that are bowl eligible so far:

Air Force

Advertisement

Alabama

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Appalachian State

Auburn

Baylor

Boise State

Central Florida

Central Michigan

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Cincinnati

Clemson

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Georgia

Georgia State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas State

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Miami

Michigan

Minnesota

Navy

Nevada

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Penn State

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

SMU

Southern California

Southern Mississippi

Temple

Texas

Texas A&M

Toledo

Tulane

UAB

Utah

Virginia

Wake Forest

Washington

Western Kentucky

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Wyoming

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'