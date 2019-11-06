Listen Live Sports

Illinois St. opens 2019-20 campaign against Belmont

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Belmont (0-0) vs. Illinois State (0-0)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Belmont Bruins. Belmont went 27-6 last year and finished second in the OVC, while Illinois State ended up 17-16 and finished sixth in the MVC.

PREVIOUSLY: The Belmont offense erupted for 100 points and the Bruins won by 11 over Illinois State when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont went 9-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Bruins gave up 77.8 points per game while scoring 84.3 per contest. Illinois State went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

