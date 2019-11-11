Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Incarnate Word goes for first win vs Texas Lutheran

November 11, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Texas Lutheran vs. Incarnate Word (0-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to battle the Bulldogs of Division III Texas Lutheran. Incarnate Word lost 83-61 to Northern Colorado in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Drew Lutz has averaged 15.5 points this year for Incarnate Word. Complementing Lutz is Morgan Taylor, who is averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANDRADE: Sebastian Andrade has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Incarnate Word got the 70-59 win over Texas Lutheran when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 1-8 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cardinals scored 62.3 points per matchup across those nine games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

