Incarnate Word goes for first win vs Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran vs. Incarnate Word (0-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to battle the Bulldogs of Division III Texas Lutheran. Incarnate Word lost 83-61 to Northern Colorado in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Drew Lutz has averaged 15.5 points this year for Incarnate Word. Complementing Lutz is Morgan Taylor, who is averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANDRADE: Sebastian Andrade has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Incarnate Word got the 70-59 win over Texas Lutheran when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 1-8 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cardinals scored 62.3 points per matchup across those nine games.

