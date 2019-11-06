Listen Live Sports

Indiana hosts Washington in Eastern Conference matchup

November 6, 2019 3:05 am
 
Washington Wizards (2-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Washington meet.

Indiana went 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 108.0 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 19 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Washington went 32-50 overall and 19-33 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 38.1 bench points last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (calf).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

