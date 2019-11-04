Listen Live Sports

Indians let All-Star pitcher Salazar & 3 others go free

November 4, 2019 4:35 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have given up on former All-Star Danny Salazar, whose career has been sidetracked by injuries.

Salazar was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday and refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus, electing to become a free agent.

Relievers Tyler Olson, A.J. Cole and starter Cody Anderson also were reinstated and went free after refusing outright assignments.

Salazar made the AL All-Star team in 2016 before shoulder problems set him back. The right-hander did not pitch at all in 2018 following surgery, but worked his way up and pitched four innings against Houston on Aug. 1.

However, he later revealed he had hurt his groin before the appearance and later asked the team for more time away

The 29-year-old went 38-33 in 104 starts for Cleveland.

Olson struggled this season after being a solid lefty for manager Terry Francona. He went 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA in 39 games.

Cole made the Indians’ roster in training camp. He finished 3-1 with a 3.81 ERA and one save in 25 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

