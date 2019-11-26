Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Injury ends season of Olympic downhill runner-up Mowinckel

November 26, 2019 7:41 am
 
< a min read
      

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Olympic downhill silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel says her ski racing season is over due to another serious knee injury.

Mowinckel says on her social media accounts she tore a knee ligament again last week while training in Norway.

The 27-year-old Norwegian was coming back from a serious right knee injury in March when she crashed in downhill training at the World Cup finals in Andorra.

Mowinckel writes “I’m devastated, but dealing with the fact that this setback will once again just be exactly that… a setback.”

Advertisement

The first injury came one month after she won a first career world championships medal, a bronze in Alpine combined at Are, Sweden.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Mowinckel took silvers in downhill, ahead of third-placed Lindsey Vonn, and giant slalom.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official