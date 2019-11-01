Listen Live Sports

Innovative Paul Brown voted NFL’s greatest game changer

November 1, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Paul Brown, the innovative coach and powerful team owner who brought dozens of improvements to the sport, has been voted pro football’s greatest game changer.

A nationwide panel of 57 media members selected the founder of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, giving him eight first-place votes and 2,359 points. Brown beat out Pete Rozelle, widely considered the best commissioner in pro sports history, who earned 2,227 points despite having the most first-place votes (14).

Brown, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967 — a year before the Bengals were born — is credited with bringing many now-common elements to the sport like game plans and playbooks; the use of game film in scouting; coaches or coordinators calling plays; a radio transmitter inside the quarterback’s helmet for play calling; and the helmet facemask.

