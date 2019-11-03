Invesco QQQ Championship Scores

Sunday At Sherwood Country Club Thousand Oaks, Calif. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,006; Par 72 Final x-Won on first playoff hole x-Colin Montgomerie, $305,000 69-70-63—202 Bernhard Langer, $180,000 70-65-67—202 Retief Goosen, $131,900 68-66-69—203 Tommy Tolles, $131,900 68-69-66—203 Billy Andrade, $84,333 70-71-64—205 Miguel Angel Jiménez, $84,333 66-70-69—205 Ken Tanigawa, $84,333 72-68-65—205 Fred Couples, $60,000 70-65-72—207 Scott Parel, $60,000 70-66-71—207 Doug Garwood, $50,000 70-70-68—208 Jerry Kelly, $50,000 72-70-66—208 Gene Sauers, $50,000 67-71-70—208 Tim Petrovic, $46,000 72-68-69—209 Chris DiMarco, $44,000 68-72-70—210 Ken Duke, $31,667 69-71-71—211 David McKenzie, $31,667 69-73-69—211 Mark O’Meara, $31,667 70-72-69—211 Kenny Perry, $31,667 72-70-69—211 Wes Short, Jr., $31,667 72-70-69—211 Jeff Sluman, $31,667 70-70-71—211 Woody Austin, $31,667 66-73-72—211 Joe Durant, $31,667 71-69-71—211 Steve Flesch, $31,667 71-68-72—211 Tom Gillis, $20,500 67-72-73—212 Tom Lehman, $20,500 73-70-69—212 Bart Bryant, $17,400 70-75-68—213 Brandt Jobe, $17,400 70-69-74—213 Corey Pavin, $17,400 73-67-73—213 David Toms, $17,400 74-71-68—213 Kirk Triplett, $17,400 68-78-67—213 Doug Barron, $12,925 73-71-70—214 Paul Broadhurst, $12,925 72-72-70—214 Glen Day, $12,925 70-75-69—214 David Frost, $12,925 73-72-69—214 Kent Jones, $12,925 73-68-73—214 Jeff Maggert, $12,925 71-70-73—214 Rocco Mediate, $12,925 71-71-72—214 Duffy Waldorf, $12,925 69-73-72—214 John Daly, $10,000 78-70-67—215 Paul Goydos, $10,000 71-75-69—215 Jay Haas, $10,000 73-73-69—215 Vijay Singh, $10,000 73-74-68—215 Tom Byrum, $8,800 75-73-68—216 Scott McCarron, $8,800 70-69-77—216 Stephen Ames, $8,000 71-76-70—217 Lee Janzen, $8,000 75-73-69—217 Marco Dawson, $7,400 70-75-74—219 Darren Clarke, $7,000 77-71-73—221 Olin Browne, $6,600 69-78-75—222 Tom Pernice Jr., $6,200 75-76-74—225

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.