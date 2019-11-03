Listen Live Sports

Invesco QQQ Championship Scores

November 3, 2019 7:45 pm
 
Sunday
At Sherwood Country Club
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
Final
x-Won on first playoff hole
x-Colin Montgomerie, $305,000 69-70-63—202
Bernhard Langer, $180,000 70-65-67—202
Retief Goosen, $131,900 68-66-69—203
Tommy Tolles, $131,900 68-69-66—203
Billy Andrade, $84,333 70-71-64—205
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $84,333 66-70-69—205
Ken Tanigawa, $84,333 72-68-65—205
Fred Couples, $60,000 70-65-72—207
Scott Parel, $60,000 70-66-71—207
Doug Garwood, $50,000 70-70-68—208
Jerry Kelly, $50,000 72-70-66—208
Gene Sauers, $50,000 67-71-70—208
Tim Petrovic, $46,000 72-68-69—209
Chris DiMarco, $44,000 68-72-70—210
Ken Duke, $31,667 69-71-71—211
David McKenzie, $31,667 69-73-69—211
Mark O’Meara, $31,667 70-72-69—211
Kenny Perry, $31,667 72-70-69—211
Wes Short, Jr., $31,667 72-70-69—211
Jeff Sluman, $31,667 70-70-71—211
Woody Austin, $31,667 66-73-72—211
Joe Durant, $31,667 71-69-71—211
Steve Flesch, $31,667 71-68-72—211
Tom Gillis, $20,500 67-72-73—212
Tom Lehman, $20,500 73-70-69—212
Bart Bryant, $17,400 70-75-68—213
Brandt Jobe, $17,400 70-69-74—213
Corey Pavin, $17,400 73-67-73—213
David Toms, $17,400 74-71-68—213
Kirk Triplett, $17,400 68-78-67—213
Doug Barron, $12,925 73-71-70—214
Paul Broadhurst, $12,925 72-72-70—214
Glen Day, $12,925 70-75-69—214
David Frost, $12,925 73-72-69—214
Kent Jones, $12,925 73-68-73—214
Jeff Maggert, $12,925 71-70-73—214
Rocco Mediate, $12,925 71-71-72—214
Duffy Waldorf, $12,925 69-73-72—214
John Daly, $10,000 78-70-67—215
Paul Goydos, $10,000 71-75-69—215
Jay Haas, $10,000 73-73-69—215
Vijay Singh, $10,000 73-74-68—215
Tom Byrum, $8,800 75-73-68—216
Scott McCarron, $8,800 70-69-77—216
Stephen Ames, $8,000 71-76-70—217
Lee Janzen, $8,000 75-73-69—217
Marco Dawson, $7,400 70-75-74—219
Darren Clarke, $7,000 77-71-73—221
Olin Browne, $6,600 69-78-75—222
Tom Pernice Jr., $6,200 75-76-74—225

