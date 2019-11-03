Invesco QQQ Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Sherwood Country Club
|Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
|Final
|x-Won on first playoff hole
|x-Colin Montgomerie, $305,000
|69-70-63—202
|Bernhard Langer, $180,000
|70-65-67—202
|Retief Goosen, $131,900
|68-66-69—203
|Tommy Tolles, $131,900
|68-69-66—203
|Billy Andrade, $84,333
|70-71-64—205
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $84,333
|66-70-69—205
|Ken Tanigawa, $84,333
|72-68-65—205
|Fred Couples, $60,000
|70-65-72—207
|Scott Parel, $60,000
|70-66-71—207
|Doug Garwood, $50,000
|70-70-68—208
|Jerry Kelly, $50,000
|72-70-66—208
|Gene Sauers, $50,000
|67-71-70—208
|Tim Petrovic, $46,000
|72-68-69—209
|Chris DiMarco, $44,000
|68-72-70—210
|Ken Duke, $31,667
|69-71-71—211
|David McKenzie, $31,667
|69-73-69—211
|Mark O’Meara, $31,667
|70-72-69—211
|Kenny Perry, $31,667
|72-70-69—211
|Wes Short, Jr., $31,667
|72-70-69—211
|Jeff Sluman, $31,667
|70-70-71—211
|Woody Austin, $31,667
|66-73-72—211
|Joe Durant, $31,667
|71-69-71—211
|Steve Flesch, $31,667
|71-68-72—211
|Tom Gillis, $20,500
|67-72-73—212
|Tom Lehman, $20,500
|73-70-69—212
|Bart Bryant, $17,400
|70-75-68—213
|Brandt Jobe, $17,400
|70-69-74—213
|Corey Pavin, $17,400
|73-67-73—213
|David Toms, $17,400
|74-71-68—213
|Kirk Triplett, $17,400
|68-78-67—213
|Doug Barron, $12,925
|73-71-70—214
|Paul Broadhurst, $12,925
|72-72-70—214
|Glen Day, $12,925
|70-75-69—214
|David Frost, $12,925
|73-72-69—214
|Kent Jones, $12,925
|73-68-73—214
|Jeff Maggert, $12,925
|71-70-73—214
|Rocco Mediate, $12,925
|71-71-72—214
|Duffy Waldorf, $12,925
|69-73-72—214
|John Daly, $10,000
|78-70-67—215
|Paul Goydos, $10,000
|71-75-69—215
|Jay Haas, $10,000
|73-73-69—215
|Vijay Singh, $10,000
|73-74-68—215
|Tom Byrum, $8,800
|75-73-68—216
|Scott McCarron, $8,800
|70-69-77—216
|Stephen Ames, $8,000
|71-76-70—217
|Lee Janzen, $8,000
|75-73-69—217
|Marco Dawson, $7,400
|70-75-74—219
|Darren Clarke, $7,000
|77-71-73—221
|Olin Browne, $6,600
|69-78-75—222
|Tom Pernice Jr., $6,200
|75-76-74—225
