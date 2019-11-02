Invesco QQQ Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Sherwood Country Club
|Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
|Second Round
|Retief Goosen
|68-66—134
|Bernhard Langer
|70-65—135
|Fred Couples
|70-65—135
|Scott Parel
|70-66—136
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|66-70—136
|Tommy Tolles
|68-69—137
|Gene Sauers
|67-71—138
|Steve Flesch
|71-68—139
|Scott McCarron
|70-69—139
|Brandt Jobe
|70-69—139
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-70—139
|Tom Gillis
|67-72—139
|Woody Austin
|66-73—139
|Corey Pavin
|73-67—140
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-68—140
|Tim Petrovic
|72-68—140
|Joe Durant
|71-69—140
|Doug Garwood
|70-70—140
|Jeff Sluman
|70-70—140
|Ken Duke
|69-71—140
|Chris DiMarco
|68-72—140
|Kent Jones
|73-68—141
|Jeff Maggert
|71-70—141
|Billy Andrade
|70-71—141
|Jerry Kelly
|72-70—142
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-70—142
|Kenny Perry
|72-70—142
|Rocco Mediate
|71-71—142
|Mark O’Meara
|70-72—142
|David McKenzie
|69-73—142
|Duffy Waldorf
|69-73—142
|Billy Mayfair
|66-76—142
|Tom Lehman
|73-70—143
|Doug Barron
|73-71—144
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-72—144
|David Toms
|74-71—145
|David Frost
|73-72—145
|Marco Dawson
|70-75—145
|Glen Day
|70-75—145
|Bart Bryant
|70-75—145
|Jay Haas
|73-73—146
|Paul Goydos
|71-75—146
|Kirk Triplett
|68-78—146
|Vijay Singh
|73-74—147
|Stephen Ames
|71-76—147
|Olin Browne
|69-78—147
|John Daly
|78-70—148
|Lee Janzen
|75-73—148
|Darren Clarke
|77-71—148
|Tom Byrum
|75-73—148
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|75-76—151
