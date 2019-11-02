Listen Live Sports

Invesco QQQ Championship Scores

November 2, 2019 9:34 pm
 
Saturday
At Sherwood Country Club
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
Second Round
Retief Goosen 68-66—134
Bernhard Langer 70-65—135
Fred Couples 70-65—135
Scott Parel 70-66—136
Miguel Angel Jiménez 66-70—136
Tommy Tolles 68-69—137
Gene Sauers 67-71—138
Steve Flesch 71-68—139
Scott McCarron 70-69—139
Brandt Jobe 70-69—139
Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139
Tom Gillis 67-72—139
Woody Austin 66-73—139
Corey Pavin 73-67—140
Ken Tanigawa 72-68—140
Tim Petrovic 72-68—140
Joe Durant 71-69—140
Doug Garwood 70-70—140
Jeff Sluman 70-70—140
Ken Duke 69-71—140
Chris DiMarco 68-72—140
Kent Jones 73-68—141
Jeff Maggert 71-70—141
Billy Andrade 70-71—141
Jerry Kelly 72-70—142
Wes Short, Jr. 72-70—142
Kenny Perry 72-70—142
Rocco Mediate 71-71—142
Mark O’Meara 70-72—142
David McKenzie 69-73—142
Duffy Waldorf 69-73—142
Billy Mayfair 66-76—142
Tom Lehman 73-70—143
Doug Barron 73-71—144
Paul Broadhurst 72-72—144
David Toms 74-71—145
David Frost 73-72—145
Marco Dawson 70-75—145
Glen Day 70-75—145
Bart Bryant 70-75—145
Jay Haas 73-73—146
Paul Goydos 71-75—146
Kirk Triplett 68-78—146
Vijay Singh 73-74—147
Stephen Ames 71-76—147
Olin Browne 69-78—147
John Daly 78-70—148
Lee Janzen 75-73—148
Darren Clarke 77-71—148
Tom Byrum 75-73—148
Tom Pernice Jr. 75-76—151

