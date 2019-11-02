Invesco QQQ Championship Scores

Saturday At Sherwood Country Club Thousand Oaks, Calif. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,006; Par 72 Second Round Retief Goosen 68-66—134 Bernhard Langer 70-65—135 Fred Couples 70-65—135 Scott Parel 70-66—136 Miguel Angel Jiménez 66-70—136 Tommy Tolles 68-69—137 Gene Sauers 67-71—138 Steve Flesch 71-68—139 Scott McCarron 70-69—139 Brandt Jobe 70-69—139 Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139 Tom Gillis 67-72—139 Woody Austin 66-73—139 Corey Pavin 73-67—140 Ken Tanigawa 72-68—140 Tim Petrovic 72-68—140 Joe Durant 71-69—140 Doug Garwood 70-70—140 Jeff Sluman 70-70—140 Ken Duke 69-71—140 Chris DiMarco 68-72—140 Kent Jones 73-68—141 Jeff Maggert 71-70—141 Billy Andrade 70-71—141 Jerry Kelly 72-70—142 Wes Short, Jr. 72-70—142 Kenny Perry 72-70—142 Rocco Mediate 71-71—142 Mark O’Meara 70-72—142 David McKenzie 69-73—142 Duffy Waldorf 69-73—142 Billy Mayfair 66-76—142 Tom Lehman 73-70—143 Doug Barron 73-71—144 Paul Broadhurst 72-72—144 David Toms 74-71—145 David Frost 73-72—145 Marco Dawson 70-75—145 Glen Day 70-75—145 Bart Bryant 70-75—145 Jay Haas 73-73—146 Paul Goydos 71-75—146 Kirk Triplett 68-78—146 Vijay Singh 73-74—147 Stephen Ames 71-76—147 Olin Browne 69-78—147 John Daly 78-70—148 Lee Janzen 75-73—148 Darren Clarke 77-71—148 Tom Byrum 75-73—148 Tom Pernice Jr. 75-76—151

