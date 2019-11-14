Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Irish, Middies meet as ranked foes for first time since 1978

November 14, 2019 4:38 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

No. 21 Navy (7-1, No. 23 CFP) at No 16 Notre Dame (7-2, No. 16), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST (NBC).

Line: Notre Dame by 7.

Series record: Notre Dame leads 78-13-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Advertisement

A chance to be warmer over the holidays. Both teams are bowl eligible and the winner could be in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl berth but must win out. Navy, riding a five-game winning streak, needs to beat the Irish, SMU and Houston, qualify and win the ACC Championship and then beat Army. The Irish, after wins over Virginia Tech and Duke, needs to beat Navy, Boston College and Stanford to finish on a five-game winning streak and still could be left out in the cold.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame’s defense vs. Navy’s triple-option offense. The Irish defense, which has lost defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara in recent weeks, is 26th overall in total defense (329.3 yards per game) but 64th against the rush (157.6 yards). The potent Midshipmen lead the nation in rushing (357.9 yards) and are ninth in scoring (40.1 points).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Navy: Quarterback Malcolm Perry. The senior is a magician with the football. He has averaged 6.6 yards per carry (10th nationally) with his 1,042 rushing yards, 16 TDs and improved his passing skills, completing 54.7% (29 of 53) for 722 and 5 TDs.

Notre Dame: Free safety Alohi Gilman. The senior, in his second season as a starter, transferred to Notre Dame from Navy after a 2016 campaign during which he had a team-high 12 tackles in the Midshipmen’s 28-27 victory over the Irish at Jacksonville, Florida After sitting on 2017 season, Gilman made seven tackles (six solo) against Navy in 44-22 Irish victory at San Diego.

FACTS & FIGURES

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Ken Niumatalolo has witnessed four of Navy’s 13 victories over the Irish, first as assistant to Paul Johnson in 2007 and then as head coach in 2009, 2010 and 2016. … Navy has not beaten ranked Notre Dame team (No. 19) since 2009. … The Irish have 16-game winning streak at Notre Dame Stadium, which is not expected to have sellout crowd of 77,622, thus ending 273-game capacity streak dating to Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1973.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off