Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Irving won’t face Celtics again, misses 8th straight game

November 29, 2019 11:50 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is missing an eighth straight game because of an injured right shoulder. He is again unable to face his former team, the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn hoped he could return Friday for the second part of its home-and-home against Boston. Instead, the Nets ruled him out once more with an impingement and hoped to have an update after the game.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving would be at the arena for further evaluation. Irving averaged a team-high 28.5 points in 11 games before he was hurt.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea