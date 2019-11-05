Islanders beat Senators 4-1 for 10th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal on a penalty shot in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders win their first game in Brooklyn this season and extend their winning streak to the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 15-game run Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982. Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal for the Senators and Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves. Ottawa had won three of five after starting the season 1-6-1.

CANADIENS 5, BRUINS 4

Advertisement

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete scored twice to help Montreal beat Boston.

Ben Chiarot scored the winner in the third period and Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron also scored for the Canadiens (8-5-2), who have won four of five. Jeff Petry had two assists.

David Pastrnak, Connor Clifton, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins (11-2-2), who had a six-game win streak halted.

It was hardly a goaltending battle, with Carey Price stopping 21 of 25 shots and Tuukka Rask allowing five goals on 31 shots.

The Canadiens took a 4-3 lead into the third period, but Boston overcame its third deficit when Kuraly surprised Price on a wraparound at 3:03.

FLYERS 4, HURRICANES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaker early in the third period and Philadelphia topped Carolina.

Claude Giroux and 19-year-old rookie Joel Farabee also scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Lucas Wallmark scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost six of 10 after a 5-0 start. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, KINGS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 30 seconds apart in the third period to send Toronto past Los Angeles.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto (8-5-3), which got 24 saves from Frederik Andersen. Matthews and Nylander each added an assist.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back in the lineup after missing seven games with a broken finger.

Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings (5-10-0). Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

Matthews snapped a 1-all tie with 7:24 left in regulation when he scored his 12th of the season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves and Vegas halted a two-game skid with a win over Columbus.

Playing against his former team, William Karlsson assisted on both of Smith’s goals as the Golden Knights got back in the win column after dropping three of four. They lost the previous two in overtime after holding two-goal leads.

Boone Jenner scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 23 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fifth straight loss.

DEVILS 2, JETS 1, SO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored in the shootout to lift New Jersey over Winnipeg.

Nico Hischier scored in the first period for the Devils, who are 4-1-2 in their past seven games. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots.

Andrew Copp had a goal in the second for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand and lost in extra time for the first time this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg, which went 1-4 on its last homestand.

Winnipeg had won its previous seven games against the Devils.

STARS 4, AVALANCHE 1

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored two goals off rebounds and Dallas won for the seventh time in eight games, beating Colorado.

Jason Dickinson scored in the first period and Corey Perry added a goal in the third for the Stars, who never trailed. Ben Bishop made 36 saves.

J.T. Compher scored for the Avalanche, who fell to 0-4-1 in their last five games.

Colorado lost replay challenges after the Stars’ first and third goals. Because of that, the Avalanche received six minutes in penalties.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.