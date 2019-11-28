Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Kings Sums

November 28, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1
Los Angeles 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 7 (Nelson, Mayfield), 8:42. 2, Los Angeles, Brown 6 (Iafallo, Hutton), 9:46. Penalties_Kopitar, LA, (high sticking), 2:53; Pelech, NYI, (hooking), 16:05; Clutterbuck, NYI, (slashing), 18:35.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Carter 8 (Walker, Amadio), 16:17 (pp). Penalties_Brown, LA, (tripping), 11:19; Dobson, NYI, (tripping), 14:33.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Roy 2 (Lizotte), 10:19. 5, Los Angeles, Iafallo 5 (Brown, Kopitar), 17:53. Penalties_Walker, LA, (holding), 4:35; Bailey, NYI, (high sticking), 5:33; Carter, LA, (slashing), 8:40; Barzal, NYI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:40.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-10-7_25. Los Angeles 12-10-8_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 4.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 7-3-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 7-9-1 (25-24).

A_16,082 (18,230). T_2:26.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders