Islanders-Kings Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1 Los Angeles 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 7 (Nelson, Mayfield), 8:42. 2, Los Angeles, Brown 6 (Iafallo, Hutton), 9:46. Penalties_Kopitar, LA, (high sticking), 2:53; Pelech, NYI, (hooking), 16:05; Clutterbuck, NYI, (slashing), 18:35.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Carter 8 (Walker, Amadio), 16:17 (pp). Penalties_Brown, LA, (tripping), 11:19; Dobson, NYI, (tripping), 14:33.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Roy 2 (Lizotte), 10:19. 5, Los Angeles, Iafallo 5 (Brown, Kopitar), 17:53. Penalties_Walker, LA, (holding), 4:35; Bailey, NYI, (high sticking), 5:33; Carter, LA, (slashing), 8:40; Barzal, NYI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:40.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-10-7_25. Los Angeles 12-10-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 7-3-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 7-9-1 (25-24).

A_16,082 (18,230). T_2:26.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Bryan Pancich.

