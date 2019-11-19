Islanders-Penguins Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 2 2 1—5 Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 7 (Malkin, Guentzel), 11:34 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Tanev 4 (Marino, McCann), 16:18. Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (tripping), 1:50; McCann, PIT, (holding), 6:06; Riikola, PIT, (holding), 8:49; Leddy, NYI, (hooking), 10:30.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 7 (Leddy, Nelson), 2:39. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 5 (Leddy, Brassard), 5:30. 5, Pittsburgh, Tanev 5 (Kahun, Pettersson), 14:31. Penalties_Dal Colle, NYI, (high sticking), 5:42.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 10 (Malkin, Galchenyuk), 2:39 (pp). 7, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 7 (Eberle, Toews), 15:41. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 3 (Leddy, Brassard), 18:28. Penalties_Barzal, NYI, (tripping), 2:15; Rust, PIT, (tripping), 13:37.

Overtime_9, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 6 (Beauvillier), 2:55. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-11-17-5_42. Pittsburgh 11-14-6_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 7-2-1 (31 shots-27 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 9-4-3 (42-37).

A_18,411 (18,387). T_2:41.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

