Islanders-Sharks Sum

November 24, 2019 1:34 am
 
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 0—1
San Jose 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Sorensen 4 (Ferraro, Thornton), 6:38. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 4 (Pulock, Pelech), 7:05.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, San Jose, Couture 5 (Kane, Burns), 2:30.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-10-11_28. San Jose 13-6-5-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 6; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 7-2-2 (26 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Jones 9-8-1 (28-27).

A_16,471 (17,562). T_2:24.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bryan Pancich.

