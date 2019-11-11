Listen Live Sports

Israel says Expo 2020 in Dubai is a bridge to Arab world

November 11, 2019 8:46 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s commissioner to Expo 2020 in Dubai says next year’s world fair offers the country an opportunity to present a fresh face to the Arab world.

Elazar Cohen says Monday he’s sure Israel will draw much interest from the Emirati hosts and various Arab visitors, particularly regarding the country’s technological prowess. He says the goal is to “alleviate” any existing concerns about Israel.

The comments came a day after the Israeli government officially confirmed its participation and allotted a budget to its planned pavilion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli delegation reflects the country’s “continued progress in normalization with the Arab states.”

The United Arab Emirates does not acknowledge Israel diplomatically, but has led efforts to improve relations. Public opinion in the Middle East remains largely against normalization.

