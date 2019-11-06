Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ivanauskas scores 24 to lead Colgate past NJIT 80-75

November 6, 2019 9:39 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 24 points as Colgate edged past NJIT 80-75 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Will Rayman had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Colgate. Nelly Cummings added 16 points. Jordan Burns had 10 points and six assists.

Colgate blew a 19-point second half lead but Cummings scored with 3:37 to put the Raiders back on top at 70-69 after NJIT took a brief lead. Shyquan Gibbs scored for NJIT with five seconds left to close within 78-75 but Ivanauskas sank two free throws to seal the win.

Colgate, the defending Patriot League champion, returns its top five leading scorers.

Zach Cooks had 23 points for the Highlanders. Gibbs added 16 points. San Antonio Brinson had 15 points.

Colgate plays Clemson on the road on Sunday. NJIT takes on Providence on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

