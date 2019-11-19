Listen Live Sports

Ivory Coast loses to Ethiopia in African Cup qualifying

November 19, 2019 2:20 pm
 
Ivory Coast threw away an early lead and lost 2-1 to Ethiopia in African Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday.

The two-time African champion took the lead in the fourth minute with a goal by captain Serge Aurier but conceded twice in 10 minutes in the first half in an early blow to its hopes of making the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

Goals by Ethiopia’s Surafel Dagnachew and Shimelis Bekele dropped Ivory Coast out of the qualifying places after two of six games in the final group stage.

Madagascar leads their group ahead of Ethiopia after a 6-2 win in Niger.

Zimbabwe won 2-1 in Zambia thanks to a brace by midfielder Khama Billiat.

Ivory Coast is not the only big team struggling, with seven-time winner Egypt winless after two games.

