Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

November 11, 2019 6:26 pm
 
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Yordan Álvarez, Astros 30 150
John Means, Orioles 16 5 53
Brandon Lowe, Rays 6 9 27
Eloy Jimenez, White Sox 4 8 20
Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays 2 1 7
Luis Arraez, Twins 1 2 5
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 1 1 4
Oscar Mercado, Indians 4 4

