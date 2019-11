By The Associated Press

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Pete Alonso, Mets 29 1 – 148 Mike Soroka, Braves 1 25 2 82 Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres – 2 20 26 Bryan Reynolds, Pirates – 1 6 9 Dakota Hudson, Cardinals – 1 1 4 Victor Robles, Nationals – – 1 1

