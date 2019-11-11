Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Stats

|Hitters
|
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg.
|2019 Alonso, NY
|597
|103
|155
|53
|120
|.260
|2018 Acuna Jr., Atl
|433
|78
|127
|26
|64
|.293
|2017 Bellinger, LA
|480
|87
|128
|39
|97
|.267
|2016 Seager, LA
|627
|105
|193
|26
|72
|.308
|2015 Bryant, Chi
|559
|87
|154
|26
|99
|.275
|2012 Harper, Was
|533
|98
|144
|22
|59
|.270
|2010 Posey, SF
|406
|58
|124
|18
|67
|.305
|2009 Coghlan, Fla
|504
|84
|162
|9
|47
|.321
|2008 Soto, Chi
|494
|66
|141
|23
|86
|.285
|2007 Braun, Mil
|451
|91
|146
|34
|97
|.324
|2006 Ramirez, Fla
|633
|119
|185
|17
|59
|.292
|2005 Howard, Phi
|312
|52
|90
|22
|63
|.288
|2004 Bay, Pit
|411
|61
|116
|26
|82
|.282
|2001 Pujols, StL
|590
|112
|194
|37
|130
|.329
|2000 Furcal, Atl
|455
|87
|134
|4
|37
|.295
|1997 Rolen, Phi
|561
|93
|159
|21
|92
|.283
|1996 Hollandsworth, LA
|478
|64
|139
|12
|59
|.291
|1994 Mondesi, LA
|434
|63
|133
|16
|56
|.306
|1993 Piazza, LA
|547
|81
|174
|35
|112
|.318
|1992 Karros, LA
|545
|63
|140
|20
|88
|.257
|1991 Bagwell, Hou
|554
|79
|163
|15
|82
|.294
|1990 Justice, Atl
|439
|76
|124
|28
|78
|.282
|1989 Walton, Chi
|475
|64
|139
|5
|46
|.293
|1988 Sabo, Cin
|538
|74
|146
|11
|44
|.271
|1987 Santiago, SD
|546
|64
|164
|18
|79
|.300
|1985 Coleman, StL
|636
|107
|170
|1
|40
|.267
|1983 Strawberry, NY
|420
|63
|108
|26
|74
|.257
|1982 Sax, LA
|638
|88
|180
|4
|47
|.282
|1978 Horner, Atl
|323
|50
|86
|23
|63
|.266
|1977 Dawson, Mon
|525
|64
|148
|19
|65
|.282
|1974 McBride, StL
|559
|81
|173
|6
|56
|.309
|1973 Matthews, SF
|540
|74
|162
|12
|58
|.300
|1971 E.Williams, Atl
|497
|64
|129
|33
|87
|.260
|1969 Sizemore, LA
|590
|69
|160
|4
|46
|.271
|1968 Bench, Cin
|564
|67
|155
|15
|82
|.275
|1966 Helms, Cin
|542
|72
|154
|9
|49
|.284
|1965 Lefebvre, LA
|544
|57
|136
|12
|69
|.250
|1964 Allen, Phi
|632
|125
|201
|29
|91
|.318
|1963 Rose, Cin
|623
|101
|170
|6
|41
|.273
|1962 Hubbs, Chi
|661
|90
|172
|5
|49
|.260
|1961 B.Williams, Chi
|529
|75
|147
|25
|86
|.278
|1960 Howard, LA
|448
|54
|120
|23
|77
|.268
|1959 McCovey, SF
|192
|32
|68
|13
|38
|.354
|1958 Cepeda, SF
|603
|88
|188
|25
|96
|.312
|1956 F.Robinson, Cin
|572
|122
|166
|38
|83
|.290
|1955 Virdon, StL
|534
|58
|150
|17
|68
|.281
|1954 Moon, StL
|635
|106
|193
|12
|76
|.304
|1953 Gilliam, Bkn
|605
|125
|168
|6
|63
|.278
|1951 Mays, NY
|464
|59
|127
|20
|68
|.274
|1950 Jethroe, Bos
|582
|100
|159
|18
|58
|.273
|1948 Dark, Bos
|543
|85
|175
|3
|48
|.322
|1947 J.Robinson, Bkn
|590
|125
|175
|12
|48
|.297
___
|Pitchers
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|SV
|ERA
|2014 deGrom, NY
|140.1
|9-6
|43
|144
|0
|2.69
|2013 Fernandez, Mia
|172.2
|12-6
|58
|187
|0
|2.19
|2011 Kimbrel, Atl
|77
|4-3
|32
|127
|46
|2.10
|2003 Willis, Fla
|160.2
|14-6
|58
|142
|0
|3.30
|2002 Jennings, Col
|185.1
|16-8
|70
|127
|0
|4.52
|1999 Williamson, Cin
|93.1
|12-7
|43
|107
|0
|2.41
|1998 Wood, Chi
|166.2
|13-6
|85
|233
|0
|3.40
|1995 Nomo, LA
|191.1
|13-6
|78
|236
|0
|2.54
|1986 Worrell, StL
|103.2
|9-10
|41
|73
|36
|2.08
|1984 Gooden, NY
|218
|17-9
|73
|276
|0
|2.60
|1981 Valenzuela, LA
|192
|13-7
|61
|180
|0
|2.48
|1980 Howe, LA
|85
|7-9
|22
|39
|17
|2.65
|1979 Sutcliffe, LA
|242
|17-10
|97
|117
|0
|3.46
|1976 Zachry, Cin
|204
|14-7
|83
|143
|0
|2.74
|1976 Metzger, SD
|123.1
|11-4
|52
|89
|16
|2.92
|1975 Montefusco, SF
|244
|15-9
|86
|215
|0
|2.88
|1972 Matlack, NY
|244
|15-10
|71
|169
|0
|2.32
|1970 Morton, Mon
|285
|18-11
|125-154
|0
|3.60
|1967 Seaver, NY
|251
|16-13
|78
|178
|0
|2.76
|1957 Sanford, Phi
|236.2
|19-8
|94
|188
|0
|3.08
|1952 Black, Bkn
|142.1
|15-4
|41
|85
|15
|2.15
|1949 Newcombe, Bkn
|244.1
|17-8
|73
|149
|1
|3.17
NOTE: Two players were picked in 1976. One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949.
