Jackson St. plays UCSB

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Jackson State (0-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (0-0)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and UC Santa Barbara look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.4 points per game last season. The Gauchos offense put up 74.3 points per matchup en route to a 9-3 record against competition outside the Big West Conference. Jackson State went 2-10 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

