Jackson, UTSA host Prairie View

November 29, 2019 6:30 am
 
Prairie View (2-5) vs. UTSA (1-5)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Gerard Andrus and Prairie View will go up against Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA. The senior Andrus is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Jhivvan Jackson, a junior, has scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 25 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 24.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists. For the Panthers, Andrus has averaged 13.4 points and five rebounds while Chancellor Ellis has put up 12.7 points.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jhivvan Jackson has connected on 26.9 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 37 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Prairie View is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 74.

FLOOR SPACING: Prairie View’s Ellis has made 42.9 percent of his 49 3-point attempts this year, and is 10 for 31 over the last five games. For UTSA, Wallace has connected on 26.5 percent of his 49 attempts from deep and is 7 for 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Panthers have averaged 22.9 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

