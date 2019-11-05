Listen Live Sports

Jackson-Young leads UT Arlington to 84-50 win

November 5, 2019 11:50 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — TiAndre Jackson-Young drained five treys to total 19 points as UT-Arlington opened the season with an 84-50 thrashing of Division III UT-Dallas on Tuesday night.

Jackson-Young was 7 of 10 from the floor. Jordan Phillips made 5 of 8 field goal attempts to total 17 points. Sam Griffin added 12 points with three assists and a steal.

The Mavericks sprinted to a 15-2 lead and took a 37-21 advantage into the break. UTA dominated the second half 47-29.

Kavin Ezekwe led the Comets with 10 points.

