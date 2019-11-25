Listen Live Sports

Jackson’s 22 PTs leads UTRGV past Texas A&M-International

November 25, 2019 11:40 pm
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordan Jackson had 22 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley romped past Division II-member Texas A&M-International 79-52 on Monday night.

Quinton Johnson II had 11 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-4). Lesley Varner II added 10 points.

Matija Novkovic had 13 points for the Dustdevils. Jorge Mejias-Sanchez added six assists. Caleb Highley had seven rebounds.

Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Saturday.

