Jaguars-Titans Stats

Jacksonville 0 3 8 9—20 Tennessee 0 7 28 7—42 Second Quarter

Ten_Tannehill 21 run (Succop kick), 6:29.

Jac_FG Lambo 49, 1:50.

Third Quarter

Ten_Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:13.

Ten_Henry 74 run (Succop kick), 10:40.

Ten_Henry 7 run (Succop kick), 10:24.

Ten_A.Brown 65 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 6:57.

Jac_Fournette 1 run (Chark pass from Foles), 2:23.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Fournette 1 run (pass failed), 11:50.

Ten_Tannehill 3 run (Succop kick), 9:47.

Jac_FG Lambo 50, 4:48.

A_60,926.

Jac Ten First downs 23 21 Total Net Yards 369 471 Rushes-yards 27-117 33-219 Passing 252 252 Punt Returns 2-(minu 2-22 Kickoff Returns 7-157 2-34 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 32-48-0 14-18-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 1-7 Punts 6-48.0 3-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2 Penalties-Yards 11-104 6-54 Time of Possession 36:56 23:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 24-97, Foles 3-20. Tennessee, Henry 19-159, Tannehill 7-40, Lewis 5-21, J.Smith 1-4, Raymond 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Jacksonville, Foles 32-48-0-272. Tennessee, Tannehill 14-18-0-259.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Fournette 9-62, Westbrook 8-69, Chark 5-38, Conley 4-49, O’Leary 4-36, Cole 2-18. Tennessee, A.Brown 4-135, Humphries 3-20, Cor.Davis 2-29, Lewis 1-24, Pruitt 1-20, Henry 1-16, Raymond 1-14, Kelly 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

