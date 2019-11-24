Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars-Titans Stats

November 24, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
      
Jacksonville 0 3 8 9—20
Tennessee 0 7 28 7—42
Second Quarter

Ten_Tannehill 21 run (Succop kick), 6:29.

Jac_FG Lambo 49, 1:50.

Third Quarter

Ten_Kelly 1 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:13.

Ten_Henry 74 run (Succop kick), 10:40.

Advertisement

Ten_Henry 7 run (Succop kick), 10:24.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Ten_A.Brown 65 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 6:57.

Jac_Fournette 1 run (Chark pass from Foles), 2:23.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Fournette 1 run (pass failed), 11:50.

Ten_Tannehill 3 run (Succop kick), 9:47.

Jac_FG Lambo 50, 4:48.

A_60,926.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

___

Jac Ten
First downs 23 21
Total Net Yards 369 471
Rushes-yards 27-117 33-219
Passing 252 252
Punt Returns 2-(minu 2-22
Kickoff Returns 7-157 2-34
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 32-48-0 14-18-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 1-7
Punts 6-48.0 3-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 11-104 6-54
Time of Possession 36:56 23:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 24-97, Foles 3-20. Tennessee, Henry 19-159, Tannehill 7-40, Lewis 5-21, J.Smith 1-4, Raymond 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Jacksonville, Foles 32-48-0-272. Tennessee, Tannehill 14-18-0-259.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Fournette 9-62, Westbrook 8-69, Chark 5-38, Conley 4-49, O’Leary 4-36, Cole 2-18. Tennessee, A.Brown 4-135, Humphries 3-20, Cor.Davis 2-29, Lewis 1-24, Pruitt 1-20, Henry 1-16, Raymond 1-14, Kelly 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas