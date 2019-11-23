James Madison steamrolls Rhode Island 55-21

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ben DiNucci threw two touchdown passes, Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese combined to rush for 248 yards and three TDs and James Madison closed out the regular season with a 55-21 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

DiNucci completed 8 of 9 passes for 129 yards with scoring strikes of 1 yard to Riley Stapleton and 39 yards to Brandon Polk. Hamilton ran for 143 yards and a score on just nine carries, while Agyei-Obese added 105 yards and two scores on 22 carries.

The Dukes (11-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 2 in the FCS Coaches poll, had already wrapped up their third CAA championship in the past four seasons. James Madison beat the Rams (2-10, 0-8) for a 10th straight time, including seven in a row by 17 points or more. The Dukes held Rhode Island to minus-6 yards rushing, marking the sixth straight time they have held an opponent under 100 yards. The Dukes piled up 390 yards on the ground, outrushing an opponent for the 16th straight time. James Madison has a rushing TD in 17 straight games.

Ethan Ratke’s 42-yard field goal and DiNucci’s TD toss to Stapleton staked JMU to a 10-0 first-quarter lead. D’Angelo Amos returned a punt 85 yards for a score, Agyei-Obese had a 4-yard TD run and Hamilton ran 44 yards for a score to put the Dukes up 31-0 at halftime.

Vito Priore completed 23 of 42 passes for 208 yards and two second-half TDs, but he threw three interceptions. Aaron Parker had five catches for 66 yards and a score.

