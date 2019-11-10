Listen Live Sports

James sends Liberty past Maryland-Eastern Shore 66-55

November 10, 2019 4:52 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Liberty got past Maryland Eastern Shore 66-55 on Sunday.

James made 10 of 13 shots and seven of his rebounds came on offense.

Darius McGhee had 19 points for the Flames (2-0). Caleb Homesley, the Altantic Sun Conference’s preseason player of the year, was held to three points but added six assists.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points off the bench to lead the Hawks (0-2). Reserve Bruce Guy scored 10. UMES plays its first six games on the road. New head coach Jason Crafton is still looking for his first victory.

Liberty is coming off a school-record 29-win season that included a win over No. 5 seed Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

