Jamison lifts Gardner-Webb past Northern Colorado 67-62

November 27, 2019 7:08 pm
 
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Eric Jamison Jr. matched his career high with 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Gardner-Webb narrowly beat Northern Colorado 67-62 in the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday.

Gardner-Webb jumped out to a 14-point, first-half lead and held off a late charge to win the Mayan Division. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have five wins in the event and two trophies in two trips — also winning in 2012.

Nate Johnson had 13 points for Gardner-Webb (2-5). Jose Perez added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Kareem Reid had four blocks.

Bodie Hume had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-4). Trent Harris added 15 points and Sam Masten had 13 points.

Gardner-Webb takes on Coker at home on Tuesday. Northern Colorado plays Northern New Mexico at home next Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

