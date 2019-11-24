Jaworski leads Lafayette past Fairleigh Dickinson 80-75

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski made all eleven of his free throws and scored 27 points and Lafayette beat Fairleigh Dickinson 80-75 on Sunday.

Lafayette (4-2) built an 8-0 lead with the help of Jaworski’s jump shot to start the game, a 3-pointer from Lukas Jarrett and three free throws by Jaworski. The Knights (1-4) responded with a 16-5 run and the teams traded leads until Jaworski’s 3 with 4:42 left in the first half gave them a 31-28 lead. The Leopards went to intermission with a 42-36 lead and never trailed in the second half.

Reserve Myles Cherry scored 15 points with 10 rebounds, Tyrone Perry scored 12 and E.J. Stephens 11 for the Leopards.

Kaleb Bishop led the Knights with 19 points, while Xzavier Maloney-Key scored 15. Elyjah Williams had 14 points, Brandon Rush scored 13 and Brandon Powell added 10 as all five starters scored in double figures.

The Leopards’ bench outscored Fairleigh Dickson’s bench 31-4.

