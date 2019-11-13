Jaworski scores 23 to carry Lafayette past Princeton 72-65

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 23 points as Lafayette topped Princeton 72-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Tigers’ home opener.

Myles Cherry had 15 points for Lafayette (2-1), which bounced back from a tough, 73-72 loss at St. Francis-Brooklyn. E.J. Stephens added 11 points.

Richmond Aririguzoh had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (0-3). Drew Friberg added 16 points. Jaelin Llewellyn had 13 points.

Lafayette plays Delaware at home on Saturday. Princeton faces Indiana on the road next Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.