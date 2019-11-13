Listen Live Sports

Jaworski scores 23 to carry Lafayette past Princeton 72-65

November 13, 2019
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 23 points as Lafayette topped Princeton 72-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Tigers’ home opener.

Myles Cherry had 15 points for Lafayette (2-1), which bounced back from a tough, 73-72 loss at St. Francis-Brooklyn. E.J. Stephens added 11 points.

Richmond Aririguzoh had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (0-3). Drew Friberg added 16 points. Jaelin Llewellyn had 13 points.

Lafayette plays Delaware at home on Saturday. Princeton faces Indiana on the road next Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

