Jaworski, Suffren lead Lafayette past Pennsylvania 86-75

November 19, 2019 10:26 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 20 points and Isaac Suffren scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and Lafayette beat Pennsylvania 86-75 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Stout’s 3-pointer with 16:54 remaining put the Leopards (3-2) ahead 51-49 and they never trailed again. His basket started a 15-6 run that Penn (2-2) never recovered from.

Jaworski made 4 of 6 3s and distributed six assists. Myles Cherry scored 13 points and Tyrone Perry 12.

Devon Goodman led Penn with 15 points, AJ Brodeur scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists. Bryce Washington scored 12.

Lafayette plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Sunday. Penn plays Providence on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

