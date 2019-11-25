Jazz-Bucks, Box

UTAH (118)

Bogdanovic 9-15 1-1 24, O’Neale 3-6 0-0 9, Bradley 3-4 2-2 6, Conley 2-10 2-2 6, Mitchell 7-17 3-3 20, Ingles 5-10 2-2 15, Niang 5-11 0-0 13, Green 4-6 0-0 11, Mudiay 5-6 1-2 12. Totals 43-85 11-12 118.

MILWAUKEE (122)

Matthews 6-9 2-2 19, G.Antetokounmpo 17-31 13-19 50, B.Lopez 1-9 2-2 5, Bledsoe 5-16 2-2 13, DiVincenzo 2-10 2-2 6, Ilyasova 4-5 0-0 9, R.Lopez 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Connaughton 4-6 2-2 11, Korver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-97 23-29 122.

Utah 25 32 26 35—118 Milwaukee 23 25 42 32—122

3-Point Goals_Utah 21-45 (Bogdanovic 5-8, Green 3-5, O’Neale 3-6, Niang 3-6, Ingles 3-7, Mitchell 3-9, Mudiay 1-1, Conley 0-3), Milwaukee 13-41 (Matthews 5-8, G.Antetokounmpo 3-8, Ilyasova 1-1, Bledsoe 1-3, Connaughton 1-3, Brown 1-6, B.Lopez 1-7, DiVincenzo 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 40 (Bradley 11), Milwaukee 49 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Utah 27 (Conley 8), Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 6). Total Fouls_Utah 23, Milwaukee 15. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Ingles, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Brown. A_17,385 (17,500).

