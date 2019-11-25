Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Bucks, Box

November 25, 2019 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
      
UTAH (118)

Bogdanovic 9-15 1-1 24, O’Neale 3-6 0-0 9, Bradley 3-4 2-2 8, Conley 2-10 2-2 6, Mitchell 7-17 3-3 20, Ingles 5-10 2-2 15, Niang 5-11 0-0 13, Green 4-6 0-0 11, Mudiay 5-6 1-2 12. Totals 43-85 11-12 118.

MILWAUKEE (122)

Matthews 6-9 2-2 19, G.Antetokounmpo 17-31 13-19 50, B.Lopez 1-9 2-2 5, Bledsoe 5-16 2-2 13, DiVincenzo 2-10 2-2 6, Ilyasova 4-5 0-0 9, R.Lopez 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Connaughton 4-6 2-2 11, Korver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-97 23-29 122.

Utah 25 32 26 35—118
Milwaukee 23 25 42 32—122

3-Point Goals_Utah 21-45 (Bogdanovic 5-8, Green 3-5, O’Neale 3-6, Niang 3-6, Ingles 3-7, Mitchell 3-9, Mudiay 1-1, Conley 0-3), Milwaukee 13-41 (Matthews 5-8, G.Antetokounmpo 3-8, Ilyasova 1-1, Bledsoe 1-3, Connaughton 1-3, Brown 1-6, B.Lopez 1-7, DiVincenzo 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 40 (Bradley 11), Milwaukee 49 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Utah 29 (Conley 9), Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 6). Total Fouls_Utah 23, Milwaukee 15. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Ingles, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Brown. A_17,385 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn