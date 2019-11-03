Jazz-Clippers, Box

UTAH (94)

Bogdanovic 7-17 2-3 19, O’Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Gobert 4-8 4-6 12, Conley 2-10 4-5 8, Mitchell 11-21 10-14 36, Ingles 3-9 0-0 9, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Je.Green 1-4 0-0 2, Bradley 3-5 2-3 8. Totals 31-78 22-31 94.

L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Leonard 9-26 10-12 30, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Zubac 4-6 3-4 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 4, Shamet 4-12 0-0 10, Harkless 1-4 0-0 2, Ja.Green 3-7 4-4 12, Harrell 7-10 5-8 19, Williams 6-18 4-6 17, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 26-34 105.

Utah 20 21 28 25— 94 L.A. Clippers 16 23 26 40—105

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-31 (Mitchell 4-6, Ingles 3-9, Bogdanovic 3-9, Conley 0-2, O’Neale 0-2, Je.Green 0-3), L.A. Clippers 7-32 (Ja.Green 2-5, Shamet 2-8, Leonard 2-8, Williams 1-4, Patterson 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Beverley 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 37 (Gobert 14), L.A. Clippers 54 (Beverley, Zubac 9). Assists_Utah 16 (Mitchell 6), L.A. Clippers 15 (Beverley, Williams, Leonard 3). Total Fouls_Utah 30, L.A. Clippers 25. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.