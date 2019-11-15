Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Grizzlies, Box

November 15, 2019 10:40 pm
 
UTAH (106)

Bogdanovic 6-15 5-6 20, O’Neale 1-5 2-2 5, Gobert 9-11 5-7 23, Conley 5-19 3-5 15, Mitchell 9-21 10-10 29, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Green 0-5 2-2 2, Bradley 0-3 0-0 0, Mudiay 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 35-87 27-32 106.

MEMPHIS (107)

Crowder 4-8 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 4-13 1-1 9, Valanciunas 4-6 2-2 10, Morant 9-22 5-6 25, Brooks 7-15 3-4 20, Anderson 6-9 0-0 13, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Clarke 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Guduric 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 43-96 11-13 107.

Utah 26 22 31 27—106
Memphis 23 30 24 30—107

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-34 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Conley 2-8, Mudiay 1-2, Ingles 1-3, O’Neale 1-4, Mitchell 1-8, Green 0-2), Memphis 10-35 (Crowder 3-6, Brooks 3-6, Morant 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Jones 1-2, Valanciunas 0-1, Hill 0-2, Guduric 0-4, Jackson Jr. 0-6). Fouled Out_Jackson Jr.. Rebounds_Utah 45 (Gobert 17), Memphis 46 (Crowder 10). Assists_Utah 17 (Mitchell 5), Memphis 25 (Morant 8). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Memphis 23. Technicals_Crowder. A_16,422 (18,119).

