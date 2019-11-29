Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Grizzlies, Box

November 29, 2019 10:19 pm
 
UTAH (103)

Bogdanovic 12-20 5-6 33, O’Neale 4-8 0-0 10, Gobert 6-11 1-2 13, Conley 3-13 0-0 8, Mitchell 7-22 3-4 20, Ingles 1-6 4-5 6, Green 2-7 2-2 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 2-3 0-0 5, Mudiay 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-95 15-19 103.

MEMPHIS (94)

Crowder 3-9 2-3 9, Jackson Jr. 3-13 2-2 9, Valanciunas 10-17 2-3 22, Morant 4-13 1-3 11, Brooks 5-14 0-2 11, Clarke 5-6 2-3 13, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 2-4 0-0 6, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 1-7 1-1 4, Guduric 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 37-94 10-17 94.

Utah 22 18 35 28—103
Memphis 24 31 18 21— 94

3-Point Goals_Utah 12-35 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Mitchell 3-7, O’Neale 2-4, Conley 2-4, Exum 1-2, Mudiay 0-1, Green 0-4, Ingles 0-5), Memphis 10-34 (Hill 2-3, Morant 2-5, Clarke 1-1, Brooks 1-3, Guduric 1-3, Allen 1-4, Crowder 1-6, Jackson Jr. 1-7, Valanciunas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 52 (Gobert 13), Memphis 55 (Valanciunas 17). Assists_Utah 18 (O’Neale, Conley 4), Memphis 22 (Jackson Jr., Morant 4). Total Fouls_Utah 15, Memphis 17. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Delay of game), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Valanciunas. A_16,605 (18,119).

