Jazz-Pacers, Box

UTAH (102)

Bogdanovic 8-13 10-11 30, O’Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Gobert 5-9 4-6 14, Conley 2-8 0-0 5, Mitchell 10-23 4-4 26, Ingles 5-9 0-0 12, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-4 6, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Mudiay 1-6 0-0 2, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Oni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-83 20-25 102.

INDIANA (121)

Warren 10-16 1-1 23, Sabonis 9-15 5-6 23, Turner 3-6 0-0 8, Brogdon 10-18 0-1 22, Lamb 7-15 2-2 18, J.Holiday 1-1 2-2 4, McDermott 2-4 0-0 4, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 1-4 1-2 3, A.Holiday 1-6 0-0 2, McConnell 5-8 2-2 12. Totals 50-96 13-16 121.

Utah 20 23 37 22—102 Indiana 21 32 36 32—121

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-32 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Ingles 2-6, Mitchell 2-7, Niang 1-3, Conley 1-3, Mudiay 0-1, Green 0-2, O’Neale 0-3), Indiana 8-22 (Turner 2-3, Warren 2-4, Lamb 2-5, Brogdon 2-5, McDermott 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 40 (Gobert 13), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Utah 19 (Conley 5), Indiana 23 (Brogdon 8). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Indiana 19. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_17,027 (20,000).

