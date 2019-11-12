Jazz-Warriors, Box

UTAH (122)

Bogdanovic 4-15 2-2 12, O’Neale 0-1 2-2 2, Gobert 11-12 3-9 25, Conley 6-11 5-5 22, Mitchell 7-17 4-4 23, Ingles 3-8 4-4 11, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, J.Green 4-8 2-2 12, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 1-3 2-2 4, Mudiay 4-5 2-2 11, Williams-Goss 0-1 0-0 0, Oni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-81 26-32 122.

GOLDEN STATE (108)

Robinson III 4-6 0-0 8, D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 4-7 0-2 8, Russell 13-25 2-5 33, Poole 5-11 0-1 11, Paschall 4-10 0-0 8, Chriss 4-7 2-2 11, Bowman 3-5 0-0 7, Burks 2-5 4-4 10, Lee 4-11 0-0 8. Totals 45-94 8-14 108.

Utah 34 35 28 25—122 Golden State 30 24 31 23—108

3-Point Goals_Utah 16-35 (Conley 5-8, Mitchell 5-9, Bogdanovic 2-6, J.Green 2-6, Mudiay 1-1, Ingles 1-5), Golden State 10-31 (Russell 5-9, Burks 2-3, Chriss 1-2, Bowman 1-3, Poole 1-3, Paschall 0-2, Robinson III 0-2, Lee 0-3, D.Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 43 (Gobert 14), Golden State 44 (Cauley-Stein 11). Assists_Utah 30 (Conley, Ingles 7), Golden State 23 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Golden State 24. Technicals_O’Neale, D.Green 2, Golden State coach Steve Kerr. Ejected_D.Green. A_18,064 (18,064).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.