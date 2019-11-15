Listen Live Sports

Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga past South Alabama 90-72

November 15, 2019 10:38 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 25 points as Chattanooga beat South Alabama 90-72 on Friday night.

Jean-Baptiste sank 10 of his 14 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. Matt Ryan added 20 points for the Mocs (3-1). Ramon Vila had 17 points, while Rod Johnson added five assists.

Andre Fox had 24 points for the Jaguars (2-2), but he made just 2 of 7 from distance as they shot 24% (5 of 21). Chad Lott added 18 points and seven rebounds. Josh Ayeni scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

