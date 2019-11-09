Listen Live Sports

Jefferson, Morse lead Mount St. Mary’s past D-III Gettysburg

November 9, 2019 9:51 pm
 
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Malik Jefferson and Vado Morse each scored 14 points and Mount St. Mary’s beat Division III-member Gettysburg 75-58 on Saturday night.

Jefferson collected 13 rebounds, Morse had four steals and the Mountaineers (1-1) never trailed. Five players scored in double figures and Mount St. Mary’s owned a 44-33 rebounding advantage

Jalen Gibbs’ 3-pointer made it 9-2 early. Later, he made a pair of free throws and Jefferson hit a jumper and the lead mushroomed to 25-6. Alex Leder’s 3-pointer with 2:40 before halftime brought the Bullets within 32-24 just before halftime. The Mount led 37-26 at the break.

Nick Antolini’s jumper with 14:33 remaining reduced the deficit to 43-37, but the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 run and they led by double digits the rest of the way.

Leder led Gettysburg with 10 points.

