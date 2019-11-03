Listen Live Sports

Kenya’s Kamworor wins 2nd NYC Marathon title in 3 years

November 3, 2019 11:58 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya has won his second men’s title in three years at the New York City Marathon.

Kamworor crossed the finish in Central Park at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds Sunday.

He pulled away from countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile. Korir finished second, and Ethiopian non-elite runner Girma Bekele Gebre was third.

The 26-year-old Kamworor finished third last year after winning in 2017.

He was greeted at the finish line by training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who completed the first sub-2 hour marathon last month — a feat accomplished under conditions so tightly controlled it didn’t qualify for the record books.

Kamworor, also the world record holder in the half-marathon, is the 10th multi-time winner.

Defending men’s champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.

Desisa, who is from Ethiopia, was in 17th place at the seven-mile mark before leaving the course. It was 45 degrees F (7 degrees C) at the start of the men’s race, ideal for marathoning.

In the women’s race, Joyciline Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

